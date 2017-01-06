Caption: Despite parking in a legal spot in the 600 block of 2nd avenue s., one driver was greeted by this pay station message at two stations near his car. Credit: Paul Walsh
The City of Minneapolis says parking pay stations have gone off line Friday in a large portion of downtown.
Meters are not working in an area bounded by 5th Avenue, Hennepin Avenue, Grant Street and the Mississippi River.
The outage popped up around 9 a.m., a city spokesman said. He expected the problem to be resolved withn an hour, meaning just after noon.
It was not immediately clear what led to the outage. "We are looking into that and trying to resolve it," said Casper Hill.
The city has suspended parking enforcement, he said.
