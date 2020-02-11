ADALIA MCKENZIE

School, year: Park Center, junior

AAU Club: North/Tartan

Scouting report: A gifted athlete with great speed, augmented by the quickest first step in the state. A proven finisher with a strong mid-range game and an aggressive rebounder. Extremely hard worker with good basketball IQ.

College choice: Undecided. Minnesota is high in her list, but she's also shown interest in Iowa and Marquette. "And I plan on taking college visits and seeing my options," she said."

Quote: "It's important to be kind to others. Everyone deserves a smile on their face."