ADALIA MCKENZIE
School, year: Park Center, junior
AAU Club: North/Tartan
Scouting report: A gifted athlete with great speed, augmented by the quickest first step in the state. A proven finisher with a strong mid-range game and an aggressive rebounder. Extremely hard worker with good basketball IQ.
College choice: Undecided. Minnesota is high in her list, but she's also shown interest in Iowa and Marquette. "And I plan on taking college visits and seeing my options," she said."
Quote: "It's important to be kind to others. Everyone deserves a smile on their face."
