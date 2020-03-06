Park Center lost to Centennial by two points earlier this season, a defeat coach Barb Metcalf attributed to a lot of rushed shots.

The team was more patient — and shot well — in a 68-52 victory over the Cougars in Thursday's Class 4A, Section 5 championship game at Anoka High School.

Senior Lauren Frost, who was playing through a shoulder injury, made six three-pointers and had two highlight-reel-worthy behind-the-back passes to junior Adalia McKenzie for fast-break baskets.

McKenzie scored 20 first-half points while working in the middle of Centennial's zone defense, as Park Center (25-4) built a 14-point halftime lead that increased to 24 early in the second half.

McKenzie and Frost faced foul trouble and had to sit midway through the second half, but the Pirates led the rest of the game by at least 16 points.

"I felt like we prepared them, and they executed the plan perfectly," Metcalf said.

Park Center started the season 11-0, before losing three of four. It has since won 13 of 14.

McKenzie, the team's scoring leader, said Park Center was prepared for Centennial's zone defense.

"We worked hard for this moment, and we're going to continue to work hard," she said.

Jodi Anderson led the second-seeded Cougars (21-8), last year's section champions, in scoring with 24 points, and Jenny Guyer had 12.

"This team has just so much grit," first-year coach Jamie Sobolik said