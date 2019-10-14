PELHAM, N.H. — Members of New England Pentecostal Ministries are finding comfort and fellowship at other churches while theirs remains closed following a shooting during a weekend wedding.

Dale Holloway, 37, is accused of wounding a clergyman and a bride Saturday in Pelham, New Hampshire.

Stanley Choate, 75, the presiding bishop, was shot in the chest. Claire McMullen, 60, was shot in the arm. Authorities said parishioners tackled the shooter and held him until police arrived.

"Everyone is still in shock because we never imagined it would happen in church, let alone in New Hampshire," said Magalie Felix, a member of the Pelham church.

Holloway is due in court Tuesday. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault and other charges.

It couldn't be determined whether he had a lawyer yet who could speak for him.

WMUR-TV reports that about 30 parishioners traveled to Lowell, Massachusetts, for services Sunday at CCF Ministries, while others attended services in Manchester, New Hampshire.

"I'm coming to get encouraged, and be an encouragement to others, that God has this all in control," Yolanda Spearman said in Manchester.

Authorities say the groom at Saturday's wedding, Mark Castiglione, is the father of a man recently charged with killing Holloway's stepfather. Brandon Castiglione, 24, is accused of killing Luis Garcia, 60, in Londonderry on Oct. 1.

Raffoul Najem, senior pastor at the Lowell church, said he has known the wounded bishop for nearly 30 years and had spent hours at his bedside since the shooting. He said he hoped to send a message of comfort, hope and love to visitors from Pelham on Sunday.

"No revenge, no retaliation," he said.