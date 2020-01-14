Parents are expected to pack a Minneapolis school board meeting Tuesday night to voice their opinions about the district's emerging strategic plan following a two-part boundary study that recommended some major changes for a district that is failing a disproportionate number of students of color.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at the district's Davis Center, 1250 West Broadway Av. Though the strategic plan is not on the agenda, parents and others concerned about the proposed changes are expected to speak out during the public comment portion of the meeting.

The boundary study, which only focused on elementary and middle schools, suggested district magnet schools should be centrally located in the city and the total number of magnets should be reduced from 12 to seven to improve integration and lessen high-poverty schools. Meanwhile, attendance boundaries for community schools could be redrawn, reassigning nearly two-thirds of students to new schools to fill under-enrolled school buildings.

District leaders are also considering reconfiguring grade levels for elementary and middle schools. This could mean doing away with the K-8 school model and adopting K-5 and 6-8 schools, a change that could affect roughly nine schools and drive away parents who find comfort in having their older and younger kids in the same school.

The district may also take a hard look at sibling preference, which gives some school-age children greater weight in lotteries for seats in high-demand schools. Some parents and district staff are still adamant that the proposed changes, including nixing K-8 schools and reconfiguring magnets, will lead to increased segregation, enrollment losses and possible school closures.

But parents say they are not going down without a fight. Some have started to organize themselves, attending school board meetings, pressing board members to field their questions and staying active on social media to plan their next moves.

Minneapolis school strategic plan listening sessions Time: All meetings will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 27: at Northeast Middle School, 2955 Hayes St. N.E. Jan. 29: at Roosevelt High School, 4029 S. 28th Av. Jan. 30: at Davis Center, 1250 W. Broadway Av. Feb. 3: at Justice Page Middle School, 1 W. 49th St. Feb. 5: at Bethune School partnership with Phyllis Wheatley, 919 Emerson Av. N. For a full list of meeting schedules, go to Minneapolis Public Schools website, or mpls.k12.mn.us/get_involved

Superintendent Ed Graff said he will unveil the final draft of his plan on Jan. 28, months after his initial proposal drew intense pushback from district staff and parents, pressuring the district to delay a final school board vote.

In recent board meetings, Graff made it clear that he's not opposed to school choice as long as parents can provide their own transportation to their preferred schools.

He said the goal of his now revised plan, which the board is expected to vote on in April, is to create systemic changes by offering the same access to resources across the city to boost learning outcomes for minority students and stem the tide of families of color who are fleeing to neighboring school districts and charter schools. If he gets it right, the new strategic plan is expected to level the playing field for all Minneapolis families, regardless of their race and economic status.

But district finances are getting tighter even after voters approved $30 million in funding in November. Any model chosen by the district must be financially sustainable, especially now that the district is facing a $19.6 million budget deficit for the 2020-21 school year, which is projected to grow much larger in the coming years as costs rise.

In January and February, district leaders are planning to hold community meetings and gather feedback before the school board takes its final vote on the plan.