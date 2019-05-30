OKLAHOMA CITY — The parents of a black teenager who was naked and unarmed when he was fatally shot by suburban Oklahoma City police have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city and the two officers involved in the shooting.

Police say 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis died April 29 after two Edmond officers shot him after he broke into a house. Sgt. Milo Box and officer Denton Scherman had been following the teen before he was shot.

Authorities say Lewis attacked the officers. Investigators say the officers initially used a stun gun to subdue the teen but shot him when that didn't work.

Attorney Andrew Stroth is representing Lewis' parents and announced the lawsuit Wednesday. The suit alleges the officers' actions violated Lewis' constitutional rights.

An Edmond Police Department spokesman declined to comment.