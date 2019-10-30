– The family of Harry Dunn, the teenage motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Britain in August, is suing the Trump administration for “lawless misconduct,” a spokesman for the family said Tuesday.

Dunn, 19, died after his motorcycle collided with a car that police said had been traveling on the wrong side of the road on Aug. 27 in Brackley, a town about 60 miles northwest of London. The case ignited a diplomatic clash between Britain and the United States after the woman thought to be driving the car, Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, claimed immunity and left the country a little over two weeks after the accident.

Seeking resolution in the case, Dunn’s parents have petitioned the highest echelons of government on both sides of the Atlantic, culminating with a meeting at the White House this month when President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced that Sacoolas was in an adjacent room and wanted to meet with them. They declined to do so.

Now the parents, Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles, are pursuing legal action against both governments for their handling of the case, and against Sacoolas. “We are bringing claims against both Mrs. Sacoolas in the USA for civil damages as well as the Trump administration for their lawless misconduct and attempt to cover that up,” Radd Seiger, a spokesman for the family, said Tuesday.

Seiger said the Trump administration was “not only hellbent on breaking international laws, rules and conventions on diplomatic immunity, but they have no care or concern for the welfare of Harry’s family or any real intent on finding a solution.”

He said the family had been “lured” to the White House “under a pretense only to be ambushed by the administration who tried to engineer a grotesque meeting” between the family and Sacoolas.

Speaking after their meeting with Trump, Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles said the president had seemed “sincere” when he said that he would “push to look at this from a different angle,” but Seiger said Tuesday that they now have “no faith in his words.”

The Trump administration, Seiger said, had “tried to twist and contort the laws on diplomatic immunity to argue that Mrs. Sacoolas should … escape justice.” The family hopes to take the case to U.S. federal court, he said. Last week the Dunns announced that they were pursuing legal action against the British government.

Neither the Foreign Office nor the White House could be reached for comment.

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, told Parliament last week that Sacoolas, whose husband worked at a Royal Air Force base that hosts a U.S. Air Force communication station, was entitled to immunity under a 1995 treaty.

British and U.S. officials had said earlier that Sacoolas’ claim of immunity was no longer relevant because she had returned home.