MADISON, Wis. — The parents of a Wisconsin man who went missing while vacationing in Slovenia have left for Europe to aid in the search.

Twenty-five-year-old Jonathan Luskin was on a family vacation in Europe when he decided to extend the trip while the rest of his family returned to the U.S.

Luskin told a friend on June 22 that he was going to hike the Triglav National Park in northeast Slovenia. His mother, Susan Stone, has said she reported Luskin missing to the U.S. State Department after not hearing from him for weeks.

WMTV-TV reports Stone and her husband, Allan Luskin, boarded a plane Sunday to Slovenia. Stone said Monday they will meet with the U.S. Embassy and local authorities.

Jonathan Luskin currently works as a teacher in Hong Kong.