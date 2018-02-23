GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tears flowed as the parents of 15 children who died in college hazing incidents gathered in South Carolina to share their losses.

The State newspaper reported the parents gathered Friday in Greenville for a weekend organized by Cindy and Gary Hipps, whose son Tucker died after he fell into a lake during a pledge run at Clemson University in 2014. No one's been charged.

They plan to talk about how they can insure other parents don't face the same heartbreak.

Jim and Evelyn Piazza marked the one-year anniversary of their son Tim's death Feb. 4. The Penn State sophomore died after falling down the stairs at a fraternity event. They learned of his injuries only after his brother, also at Penn State, called the hospital when he didn't come home.