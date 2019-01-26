AKRON, Ohio — The parents of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive on the front porch of an Ohio home on a frigid February day have been sentenced to prison.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports 23-year-old Tierra Williams and her former boyfriend, 25-year-old Dariaun Parker, had hoped to receive probation at sentencing Friday in Akron. They pleaded guilty to child endangering in November for Wynter Parker's death.

Summit County Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Williams to 18 months and Parker to two years, saying their family dysfunction contributed to Wynter's death. McCarty said she might consider releasing them early.

Prosecutors said Parker lost track of Wynter while Williams was out with the couple's 4-year-old son.

Williams' attorney said her client cooperated with authorities.

Parker's attorney said neither parent engaged in criminal activity before Wynter's death.