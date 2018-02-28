WINCHESTER, Ky. — A Kentucky couple has been charged with murder in the death, by neglect, of their adult son with Down syndrome.

Clark County Coroner Robert Gayheart tells news outlets that malnutrition, dehydration and pneumonia were contributing factors leading to 20-year-old Logan Christy's December death. His parents, 65-year-old Patsy Christy and 61-year-old Albert Christy, were arrested Monday.

Investigators say the parents received state assistance until their child turned 18, and they could have kept applying for benefits. Gayheart says there's no evidence that Logan Christy received medical care after that.

An autopsy revealed that there was no food in the son's stomach. Patsy Christy told deputies she had fed him 13 minutes before he collapsed.

It's unclear if the couple has lawyers.

Winchester, the county seat, is 27 miles east of Lexington.