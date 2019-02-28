LOS ANGELES — Authorities believe the parents of a missing baby in Southern California found the child had died, tossed his body in a suitcase and threw it in the trash.
Los Angeles County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 34-year-old Adam Manson and 32-year-old Kiana Williams with one count of child abuse resulting in death.
Authorities allege the parents were doing drugs in a motel room on Dec. 31 and later found their 5½-month-old son, Jacsun, dead. Officials believe they put the body in a suitcase and tossed it into a trash dumpster.
Culver City police investigators are planning to search a landfill in hopes of finding the boy's remains.
It's not known if the parents have retained lawyers.
