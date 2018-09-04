REEDSBURG, Wis. — A father and mother have been arrested in southern Wisconsin after their teenage son died and another child was hospitalized following what the father described as a weekslong religious fast.
Reedsburg Police Chief Timothy Becker says the father went to the police station Sunday to report the death of his 15-year-old son. When police arrived at the family's home they found the dead teen and an extremely emaciated 11-year-old boy.
The mother was also found to be emaciated.
Becker says the father told police he was a minister and that the family had started a religious fast July 19.
Becker says police do not believe the father is a minister. He says the younger boy remains hospitalized in Madison.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.