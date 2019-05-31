For years, scholars, activists and mothers have criticized policies that place the burden of child-rearing overwhelmingly on women. Increasingly, fathers are joining the criticism of these policies — and asserting their legal rights to challenge them.

On Thursday, JPMorgan Chase announced that it had reached a tentative settlement in a class-action case initiated by a father who was denied the 16-week paid parental leave that the company began offering in 2016. He was offered only two weeks, on the grounds that he was not the primary caregiver.

As part of the proposed settlement, the company will take steps to ensure that its policy is administered in a gender-neutral way. And it will create a $5 million fund to compensate as many as 5,000 fathers who were shortchanged in the past.

Other companies have seen their parental leave policies for new fathers challenged in recent years. A suit by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission produced a settlement last year with the cosmetics giant Estée Lauder.

But now class-action litigation is bringing even more pressure to bear. Experts said the settlement with JPMorgan Chase, if approved by a judge, would be the first to result from a class-action case brought by employees. “This gives an incentive for other workers to come forward” at other companies, said Peter Romer-Friedman, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs.

Under the law, employers can justify longer parental leave for biological mothers only on the basis of medical necessity. Any paid leave beyond the time it would take a mother to recover from childbirth — which courts have typically recognized to be around six weeks — must be offered to fathers as well.

In 2015, CNN reached a settlement with a correspondent who had complained to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that the company’s policy of granting biological fathers two weeks of paid leave — compared with 10 weeks for mothers — was discriminatory. CNN made its policy more equitable.

Unlike the policy at CNN, the JPMorgan Chase policy appeared to be gender-neutral on its face, offering 16 weeks of paid leave to primary caregivers and two weeks to other caregivers. But the lead plaintiff in the case, an Ohio-based investigator named Derek Rotondo, contended that the company made it difficult for biological fathers to qualify as primary caregivers.

When Rotondo consulted with the human resources department in May 2017, a few weeks before the birth of his second child, he was told in writing that “per our policy, birth mothers are what we consider as the primary caregivers,” his legal filings said.

There were two exceptions, the response said: if his spouse returned to work before the end of 16 weeks, in which case he could use the balance of the time, or if the mother was medically unable to provide care.

Rotondo said he had assumed he would be eligible to serve as his child’s primary caregiver. He contacted a hotline at the Center for WorkLife Law at the University of California Hastings College of the Law, which put him in touch with lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union.

According to Cynthia Thomas Calvert, a senior adviser at the Center for WorkLife Law, Rotondo’s experience was not unheard of. Policies assigning different lengths of leave to primary and secondary caregivers began as “an attempt by some employers to do the right thing” and were typically part of an effort to accommodate employees in same-sex relationships.

“But it quickly took on a different meaning,” Calvert said. “It became code for ‘mother’ and ‘father.’ ”

Shortly after Rotondo filed a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the company granted him the full 16-week leave. By the end of 2017, it changed its policy so that other men could easily claim the full 16 weeks as well. JPMorgan Chase said it hadn’t altered its policy but had merely clarified it.

Since Rotondo’s case began, JPMorgan Chase has increased the parental leave available to nonprimary caregivers to six weeks. The company allows any new parent to claim either primary or nonprimary leave after signing a birth or adoption notice.

Reid Broda, the company’s associate general counsel, said, “We … look forward to more effectively communicating the policy so that all men and women employees are aware of their benefits.”

Some companies offer long leaves to all new parents — Hewlett Packard Enterprise recently said new mothers and fathers would both receive at least six months of paid leave. Others continue to offer substantially longer leaves to primary caregivers.