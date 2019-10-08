NEW YORK — The parent company of Toys R Us is turning to a rival to restart its e-commerce business ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Tru Kids Brands is teaming up with discounter Target Corp. to relaunch Toysrus.com, according to a joint release.
The site, which launched Tuesday, features product reviews and directs browsers to a buy button at Target.com to complete the purchase.
The moves come as the first two new Toys R Us stores — one in Houston, the other in Paramus, New Jersey — will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.
Target.com will also power online sales in the new Toys R Us experiential retail stores.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
Tony Hale on playing Forky and the lonely lesson of 'Veep'
Tony Hale is known for getting big laughs for his hilarious facial reactions and physical antics in TV comedies. But for his animated role in the latest "Toy Story" installment, he had to be funny and endearing using only his voice.
National
Border apprehensions drop as immigration crackdown continues
The Trump administration says it continues to see a drop in the number of people apprehended at the southern U.S. border.
Variety
The 2021 Whitney Biennial will be co-curated by former Walker curator-at-large
Adrienne Edwards spent two years as the Walker before departing for the Whitney Museum of American Art
Books
Marlon James' 'Black Leopard' is finalist for National Book Award
Marlon James fantasy novel "Black Leopard, Red Wolf," Laila Lalami's immigrant tale "The Other Americans" and Jason Reynolds' neighborhood story "Look Both Ways" are among this year's finalists for the 70th annual National Book Awards.
Stage & Arts
Miranda and friends stage a rap party
"Freestyle Love Supreme" brings hip-hop improv to Broadway.