ASUNCION, Paraguay — Authorities in Paraguay say they have seized more than two tons of cocaine in the country's north in the biggest seizure of the drug in the South American nation's history.
National Anti-drug Secretariat spokesman Francisco Ayala said Thursday that the 2,199-kilogram cargo was found at a ranch in a small town about 250 miles (400 kilometers) north of the capital, Asuncion.
Agents said that they had arrested a man and a woman who were caught with the more than 2,000 packages of cocaine. They're still investigating the origin of the drug.
The cargo was flown to the National Anti-drug Secretariat in the Paraguayan capital.
Ayala called it the largest such seizure in Paraguay's history.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: UN chief believes aid must not be politicized
The latest on Venezuela's political crisis (all times local):
World
Paraguay seizes largest cocaine cargo in country's north
Authorities in Paraguay say they have seized more than two tons of cocaine in the country's north in the biggest seizure of the drug in the South American nation's history.
World
US emergency aid for Venezuela arrives at Colombian border
Trucks carrying U.S. humanitarian aid destined for Venezuela arrived Thursday at the Colombian border, where opposition leaders vowed to bring them into their troubled nation despite objections from embattled President Nicolas Maduro.
World
Dutch, Russia in talks about responsibility in MH17 downing
The Netherlands is in diplomatic discussions with Russia about the European country's assertion that Moscow bears legal responsibility for its role in the 2014 downing of a passenger jet over Ukraine, the Dutch foreign minister said Thursday.
World
German ruling could impede Facebook's data-combo moves
Facebook is pushing back against a German ruling that could make it harder for the company to combine data from all the services it runs in order to target ads even more precisely.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.