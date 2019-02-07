ASUNCION, Paraguay — Authorities in Paraguay say they have seized more than two tons of cocaine in the country's north in the biggest seizure of the drug in the South American nation's history.

National Anti-drug Secretariat spokesman Francisco Ayala said Thursday that the 2,199-kilogram cargo was found at a ranch in a small town about 250 miles (400 kilometers) north of the capital, Asuncion.

Agents said that they had arrested a man and a woman who were caught with the more than 2,000 packages of cocaine. They're still investigating the origin of the drug.

The cargo was flown to the National Anti-drug Secretariat in the Paraguayan capital.

Ayala called it the largest such seizure in Paraguay's history.