JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's military says separatists opened fire on an aircraft carrying military personnel and local government officials in the country's easternmost Papua region, killing one soldier.
Military spokesman Muhammad Aidi says the attack, near a district where rebels killed 19 people last month, happened shortly after the light plane took off Monday morning.
He says two soldiers on the plane were injured and one later died in a hospital.
He says the rebels fled into the jungle after soldiers on the ground opened fire and it was unclear if any were killed.
An insurgency has simmered in the Papua region since it was annexed by Indonesia in 1963.
