CANBERRA, Australia — Papua New Guinea police say they have an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Peter O'Neill for official corruption.

Acting Police Commissioner David Manning said O'Neill had been found in a hotel in Port Moresby but is refusing to cooperate.

But Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported from Port Moresby that O'Neill said he was cooperating with police and looked forward to proving his innocence in court.

Manning says a court issued the warrant on Friday last week. Police have released no details of the allegations against a prime minister who led the country for seven years.

O'Neill resigned as prime minister in May following weeks of high-profile defections from his government.