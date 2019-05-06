HOSCHTON, Ga. — A newspaper reports that the mayor of a mostly white north Georgia city is being criticized for saying the community wasn't ready to have an African American city administrator.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that interviews and documents it obtained show that Hoschton Mayor Theresa Kenerly expressed concerns regarding a black finalist for the job, Keith Henry.

In a document released by the city in response to an open records request, Councilwoman Hope Weeks wrote that the mayor told her that Henry was a good candidate "but he was black and we don't have a big black population and she just didn't think Hoschton was ready for that."

The mayor said in a statement that she doesn't recall making such a comment.

Weeks says Henry was a finalist for the job before withdrawing to accept another position.