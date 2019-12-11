CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has had surgery on his injured foot and is resting in his hometown of Atlanta.
Carolina interim coach Perry Fewell said Wednesday that the surgery was a success, but added there is no timetable for Newton's return to the football field.
The league's MVP in 2015, Newton played only two games this season after injuring his foot in a preseason game at New England. He was placed on injured reserve and hasn't played since. Newton has lost his last eight starts overall and his future in Carolina remains uncertain.
The Panthers can save $19 million under next year's NFL salary cap by trading or releasing him.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Stefon Diggs says he's 'pushing for a lot more'
Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs says the Chargers have a lot to prove and they'll be tough to overcome.
Vikings
Veteran Chargers quarterback Rivers a cause for concern for Vikings
While Los Angeles has fallen out of playoff contention, they have a point differential of plus 38 and haven't had any losses by more than seven points.
Twins
Astros probe widens to almost 60 witnesses, 76,000 emails
Major League Baseball has interviewed almost 60 people and obtained tens of thousands of electronic messages in its investigation into allegations the Houston Astros broke rules by using a television camera to steal signs.
Wild
With Koivu and Staal out, Donato gets bigger role with Wild
With Eric Staal's status uncertain, the Wild's depth could be further tested when it resumes a three-game homestand Thursday against Edmonton — a challenge that Ryan Donato can help the Wild overcome
Gophers
NCAA: 'Highly probable' Congress passes athlete comp rules
NCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday it is "highly probable" Congress will set national guidelines for how college athletes can be compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses.