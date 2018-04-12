BALTIMORE — A seven-member panel will independently investigate the unsolved death of a Baltimore detective fatally shot a day before he was set to testify before a grand jury probing corrupt colleagues.

Police Commissioner Darryl DeSousa stressed Thursday that "everything is going to be reviewed" by the panel. He says that includes whether evidence points to a homicide, a suicide, an accidental injury or even something "internally within the department."

He disclosed last month that a panel would examine the case in hopes outsiders can shed light on what police have described as a random attack by an unidentified suspect.

Detective Sean Suiter's death remains a homicide investigation.

Authorities have previously said there's no evidence to suggest that Suiter's scheduled testimony in a federal corruption investigation led to his November 2017 death.