BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa says he'll soon name an independent review board to investigate the unsolved death of a Baltimore police detective.
News outlets report De Sousa told reporters at a news conference Wednesday that he's close to signing the agreement with the six-member panel, which will be led by two former Baltimore police detectives. More than four months have passed since Detective Sean Suiter was killed in an on-duty attack just a day before he was to testify in a police corruption case.
De Sousa says the panel will consist of outside police leaders with a combined "220 years of law enforcement experience." He says they will be asked to develop findings and recommendations in the case.
He did not offer further details.
