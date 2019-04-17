A group that advises federal aviation regulators says pilots won't need new training on flight simulators to learn how to operate the Boeing plane that was grounded after two deadly crashes involving a new anti-stall system.
The group says there should be computer and classroom instruction about new software on the Boeing 737 Max.
The advisory group says that should be adequate training for pilots who have flown earlier versions of the 737.
On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration posted a draft report by the group, the flight standardization board. The FAA will take public comments through April 30, then make a final decision on training requirements.
