BERLIN — A Berlin zoo that announced the first ever birth of two giant panda cubs in Germany this week says the twins are doing well thanks to the skillful help of a Chinese keeper.
Zoo Berlin said Wednesday that both cubs lost weight in the days after their birth, but have now regained most of it again.
The zoo said the older of the cubs born late Saturday "shows great appetite" and is feeding well.
A Chinese keeper is giving the younger cub additional bottles of milk pumped from mother Meng Meng and it has almost reached its birth weight of 136 grams (4.8 ounces) again.
Meng Meng and partner Jiao Qing arrived from China in June 2017.
