WASHINGTON — A giant panda at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington has shown persistence — even after going too far out on a limb.

The zoo posted video of Bei Bei dangling by its hind legs from the branch. The 2-year-old panda shook its head in its paws while trying to right itself, and then the limb broke, sending the panda tumbling to the ground

But Bei Bei climbed right back up.

The zoo says giant pandas are built for climbing and can withstand falls from trees.