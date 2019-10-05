GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Two bear cubs were rescued after they locked themselves in a van and then honked the horn for help.
News reports say security technician Jeff Stokely had parked his van outside a customer's home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and went to work. Soon he heard a horn honking and realized it was his van. He went back to the van and was surprised when he saw two small bear cubs locked inside and repeatedly hitting the horn.
Stokely says the cubs must have climbed in through the driver side door and then locked themselves by hitting the lock button.
Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out.
He says he didn't see Mama Bear nearby.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Without oversight, scores of accused priests commit crimes
Nearly 1,700 priests and other clergy members that the Roman Catholic Church considers credibly accused of child sexual abuse are living under the radar with…
National
Clampdown on vaping could send users back toward cigarettes
Only two years ago, electronic cigarettes were viewed as a small industry with big potential to improve public health by offering a path to steer millions of smokers away from deadly cigarettes.
Nation
Man led by rope says video of arrest made him feel shame
A homeless black man who was led by a rope by two white officers on horseback in a southeast Texas city says he was overcome with shame after watching video of his arrest.
National
Romney ramps up rhetoric on Trump, but what's his next move?
In the hours after President Donald Trump called on China to investigate his political foe — plowing through another political guardrail — Democrats and Trump critics looked for signs that his party would slap him back. Seeking foreign help in an election is illegal. Who would stand up and say so?
Variety
4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City
A homeless man wielding a long metal pipe rampaged through New York City early Saturday attacking other homeless people who were sleeping, killing four and leaving a fifth in critical condition, police said.