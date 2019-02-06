PANAMA CITY — Rodrigo Orozco hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning, helping Panama beat the Dominican Republic 4-2 on Tuesday in a Group B match in the Caribbean Series.

Orozco drove in Jonathan Galvez with a base hit into center field. Gerald Chin added another RBI single as the Toros de Herrera (1-0) earned their first win of the tournament.

Panama is playing in the Caribbean Series for the first time since it hosted the event in 1960.

The Dominicans (1-1) suffered their first loss after opening with a win over Puerto Rico (0-1).

In the first game, Lazaro Blanco pitched seven scoreless innings and Alfredo Despaigne had three RBIs as Cuba beat Mexico 3-1 for its first win.

The 32-year-old Blanco allowed three hits and struck out four for los Leñeros de Tunas (1-0), who tied the Cardenales de Lara from Venezuela at the top of Group A.

The Cubans will take on the Venezuelans on Wednesday.

Jesus Valdez drove in Mexico's only run with two out in the ninth.