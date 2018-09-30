Doctors discovered that Pam Henry had polio in 1951, when she was just 14 months old. At the time, the disease infected tens of thousands of children in the United States every year, permanently disabling many of them.

Dr. Jonas Salk’s revolutionary polio vaccine, which would one day eradicate polio in the U.S., would not be approved for widespread use until 1955 — too late for Pam. By then the disease, also called infantile paralysis, had made walking without crutches impossible for her.

But if she could not be cured, she would nevertheless help others overcome it by becoming a face of the March of Dimes, the fundraising campaign by the nonprofit originally called the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, which was dedicated to defeating the disease and had financed Salk’s research.

Henry, the last March of Dimes poster child for polio, died Tuesday at a hospital near her home in Oklahoma City, where she later had a successful career as a TV journalist. She was 68.

The cause was complications after surgery for an intestinal blockage, said Don Sherry, a friend and former colleague who made a documentary about her life.

A charming, towheaded child, she was first chosen to represent an Oklahoma City chapter of the foundation. She then rose through what the March of Dimes archivist David Rose compared to “a farm system in baseball” to become the charity’s national poster child for polio in 1959.

She was helped by her positivity. In Sherry’s documentary, “The Last Poster Child: The Life of Pam Henry” (2015), Henry said her parents had taught her not to regard her disability as an unfair affliction or see herself as a victim.

“It’s not given to you as a punishment; it is a random thing that happens on planet Earth,” she said.

Henry made an impression on the many celebrities she met, including Mamie Eisenhower, Tony Curtis, Lena Horne, John F. Kennedy and Eleanor Roosevelt, whose husband, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, was stricken with polio and established the foundation in 1938.

But it was CBS newsmen Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite who made a strong impression on her. She met Cronkite in the network’s newsroom, where he was perched in front of a world map. “I took my crutch and I went up and did a weather forecast,” Henry recalled, “and he laughed and laughed.”

She went on to pursue broadcast journalism as a career, becoming the first female TV reporter in the Oklahoma City area.

Colleagues were struck by her determination. “I first met Pam Henry in the middle of a three-alarm fire,” Bob Dotson, a former colleague at what was then WKY-TV, Oklahoma City’s NBC affiliate, said in the documentary. “She came wading through 3 feet of water, on crutches, holding a microphone in her teeth.”

Henry was a general-assignment reporter, an Oklahoma Capitol reporter and an anchor from the mid-1970s until the mid-1980s, when she became news director at Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, a network of PBS stations in the state. As she grew older her disability worsened, and she went from using crutches to an electric wheelchair.

In 2001, Henry had a brain aneurysm at work and needed emergency surgery. She retired from public television the next year, and in 2004 she was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.

Pamela Ruth Henry was born on Aug. 19, 1950, in Ardmore, Okla., to Ingram and Ruth Henry, and grew up in Oklahoma City.

“I didn’t think I was different in a bad way; I just knew I had braces and crutches and the other children didn’t,” she said in the documentary, adding that other children accepted her.

She studied broadcast journalism at the University of Oklahoma, graduating in 1972.

Henry remained a champion for the disabled. She later became the head of a mayoral commission in Oklahoma City to help disabled people, and was annoyed by employers who avoided hiring them.

“There’s no 9-to-5 with a handicapped person: They want to go to work, they want to be independent.”