BALTIMORE — Deven Palmer had a season-high 21 points as North Carolina Central narrowly beat Coppin State 68-63 on Saturday.
Jibri Blount had 19 points and nine rebounds for NC Central (11-12, 7-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jordan Perkins added 11 points.
Koby Thomas had 17 points for Coppin State (7-18, 3-7). Andrew Robinson added 14 points and Ibn Williams had 10. Brendan Medley-Bacon had a career-high seven blocks plus seven points, 15 rebounds and four assists.
NC Central plays Morgan State on the road on Monday. Coppin State plays Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
To be fair, let's change how all NCAA athletes change schools
Gophers athletes Daniel Oturu and Gable Steveson are two of the best collegiate performers in their respective sports. Oturu is a star center in basketball;…
Gophers
Wright leads SIU-Edwardsville past E. Kentucky 83-75
Shamar Wright had a season-high 20 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated Eastern Kentucky 83-75 on Saturday.
Gophers
Daye scores 20, Florida International beats Florida Atlantic
Antonio Daye Jr. tied his season high with 20 points as Florida International defeated Florida Atlantic 66-59 on Saturday.
Gophers
Cornwall leads Gardner-Webb over SC-Upstate 88-57
Jaheam Cornwall had 21 points as Gardner-Webb rolled past South Carolina Upstate 88-57 on Saturday.
Gophers
Gophers women's hockey sweeps Bemidji State
Minnesota broke a tie with three unanswered goals in the third period. Taylor Heise's goal at 1 minute, 31 seconds of the third period gave the No. 4 Gophers the lead