ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is seeking to bar the media from covering court hearings after he was accused of assaulting his father last year.

A lawyer for 29-year-old Track Palin filed a motion Friday to prohibit or limit media access to proceedings in Veterans Court.

The motion says its purpose is to ensure the case does not become a distraction to other veterans in the system. Veterans Court is part of Alaska's therapeutic court system.

Anchorage District Court Judge David Wallace denied media requests to cover pre-trial proceedings earlier this week. Wallace was appointed to the bench by Sarah Palin when she was Alaska's governor.

A phone message left at the court asking if Wallace planned to recuse himself from the case was not immediately returned.