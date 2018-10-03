GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Gaza's Health Ministry says a 15-year-old Palestinian has been killed by Israeli troops during a protest near a border crossing into Israel.
The ministry said the boy died of a head injury after Israeli troops stationed at the Erez crossing shot him. An AP cameraman who witnessed the incident said the boy was hit by a tear gas canister.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Thousands protested Wednesday near the border as part of a months-long campaign organized by Gaza's Hamas rulers demanding an end to an Israeli-Egyptian blockade.
The militant group, which has controlled Gaza since 2007, has intensified protests recently as cease-fire efforts faltered.
Israeli troops have killed 145 Palestinians during the demonstrations, including 31 children. A Gaza sniper killed an Israeli soldier in August.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.