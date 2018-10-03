GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Gaza's Health Ministry says a 15-year-old Palestinian has been killed by Israeli troops during a protest near a border crossing into Israel.

The ministry said the boy died of a head injury after Israeli troops stationed at the Erez crossing shot him. An AP cameraman who witnessed the incident said the boy was hit by a tear gas canister.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Thousands protested Wednesday near the border as part of a months-long campaign organized by Gaza's Hamas rulers demanding an end to an Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

The militant group, which has controlled Gaza since 2007, has intensified protests recently as cease-fire efforts faltered.

Israeli troops have killed 145 Palestinians during the demonstrations, including 31 children. A Gaza sniper killed an Israeli soldier in August.