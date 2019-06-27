JERUSALEM — Palestinian health officials say a 20-year-old Palestinian man has been killed in a clash with Israeli police in east Jerusalem.
Israeli police say they were operating in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya late Thursday when the man fired fireworks toward the force. Responding to what they called a "life-threatening situation," police say they shot the suspect.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Mohammed Obeid.
