RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been discharged from a West Bank hospital after his latest health scare.
Abbas was released on Monday, more than a week after he was hospitalized for fever and pneumonia. The lengthy stay has drawn new attention to the 83-year-old Palestinian leader's health problems and his refusal to name a deputy or a successor.
Abbas was hospitalized on May 20 with a fever, just days after undergoing ear surgery. Palestinian officials said he had pneumonia and was on a respirator, receiving antibiotics intravenously.
Abbas' allies have insisted he is in good health, but his release was repeatedly pushed back.
