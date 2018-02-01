KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistani police say they have found the bullet-riddled bodies of a veteran politician and his wife at their home in Karachi.
Authorities say it is unclear whether Mir Hazar Khan Bijrani, a provincial minister, and his wife died from murder or suicide.
Senior police officer Tauqeer Naeem says servants found the bodies of the couple in their bedroom on Thursday and that there was no sign of robbery.
Bijrani is from the party of former president Asif Ali Zardari and was formerly a federal minister.
