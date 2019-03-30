LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistani police say a bus has hit a rickshaw killing six schoolgirls and driver in the eastern Bhakkar district.
Senior officer Shahista Nadeem says one girl was also critically injured in the accident Saturday.
The official says the girls were returning home from their first-year high school exams when the bus sped into their rickshaw.
She added that angry protesters partly burned the bus, before police could arrive.
Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan because of lax safety standards and disregard for traffic laws.
Pakistani police: Road accident kills 6 schoolgirls, driver
