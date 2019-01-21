ISLAMABAD — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party is asking the country's top court to disqualify ex-President Asif Zardari from parliament and bar him from politics for allegedly concealing assets abroad.

Khurram Sher Zaman, a provincial lawmaker from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, petitioned the Supreme Court on Monday, saying that the former president purportedly concealed his New York apartment on his property and tax returns.

Zardari, the widower of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and head of Pakistan People's Party, was elected to parliament from the southern Sindh province.

Zaman claims Zardari owns assets worth billions that he concealed. Zardari, who was president of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013, is also facing a probe on allegations of money laundering.

There was no immediate response from Zardari.