PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistan's foreign ministry and the Afghan ambassador have confirmed that the body of a Pakistani police officer who went missing in Islamabad last month has been found in neighboring Afghanistan.

Tahir Khan Dawar disappeared on Oct. 27 and was presumed abducted by militants. The case baffled authorities as Islamabad is one of the safest cities in Pakistan.

Then, photographs purporting to show Dawar's badly beaten and tortured body surfaced on social media. The body was later found in Afghanistan's volatile Nangarhar province, which borders Pakistan, with a hand-written note saying he was abducted and killed by a little-known militant group.

The Taliban denied any role in the abduction. The body is to be returned to Pakistan on Thursday.

Omar Zakhilwal, Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan, promised Kabul would investigate.