PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani police say gunmen riding on a motorcycle have opened fire on a car carrying a judge of the Peshawar High Court, wounding him and his driver before fleeing.
Senior police officer Wasim Riaz says Thursday's incident took place in the Hayatabad neighborhood in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.
No one has immediately claimed responsibility and Judge Mohammad Ayub is listed in critical condition at a hospital.
Peshawar is surrounded by lawless tribal regions that have served as a sanctuary for Islamic militants for decades.
Militants have targeted security forces there and elsewhere in the country but attacks on judges are rare.
