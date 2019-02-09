LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistani authorities have detained a rights activist who led a protest and a journalist who allegedly criticized state agencies on traditional and social media.

Police officer Abdur Rauf says Dr. Ammar Ali Jan, a college professor, was arrested early Saturday after he led a protest by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement. The organization campaigns against perceived high-handedness by security forces against the Pashtun community. Last week, a PTM activist died in a clash with police in the town of Loralai during a sit-in.

Amnesty International condemned Jan's arrest, saying Pakistan must stop using heavy-handed methods to intimidate peaceful protesters.

Meanwhile, unidentified armed men picked up journalist Raziur Rehman Razi from his Lahore residence. Arshad Ansari, president of Lahore Press Club, condemned the incident and demanded Razi's safe return.