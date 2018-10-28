KARACHI, Pakistan — Authorities in Pakistan have launched an operation to contain an oil spill that has damaged about 1.5 kilometers (nearly 1 mile) of coastline near the southern port city of Karachi.
Moazzam Khan, of the Word Wildlife Fund, said Sunday that traces of oil have been found across an 8-kilometer (5-mile) stretch, endangering marine life.
Residents suspect the oil leaked from an underwater pipeline at a nearby refinery. Mohammad Abid, of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, said two trails of oil can be seen from the air, but that the source is unknown.
The refinery denied it was the source of the spill, but suspended operations after been ordered to do so by local authorities.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Treasury chief says UK faces new strategy in no-deal Brexit
Britain's Treasury chief says the country would need a new economic strategy if it leaves the European Union without a deal.
World
Vatican meeting endorses women at decision-making table
A monthlong meeting of Catholic bishops marked by demands for women's rights wrapped up Saturday with delegates saying a place for women at the church's decision-making table was a "duty of justice" and that the church as a whole must recognize the urgency of "inescapable change."
World
Mattis: Military already moving equipment to southern border
The U.S. military has already begun delivering jersey barriers to the southern border in conjunction with plans to deploy active duty troops there, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday as a caravan of Central Americans slowly heads across Mexico toward the United States.
World
Key Thai political party eyes elections with new leaders
The main political party that will oppose Thailand's ruling military government voted in new leadership on Sunday as it prepares for elections scheduled for early next year.
World
Gunmen in Yemen shoot dead Aden's top anti-narcotics officer
Gunmen on Sunday shot dead the top anti-narcotics police officer in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, the latest shooting in a city rattled by a string of unsolved killings, security officials said.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.