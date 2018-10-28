KARACHI, Pakistan — Authorities in Pakistan have launched an operation to contain an oil spill that has damaged about 1.5 kilometers (nearly 1 mile) of coastline near the southern port city of Karachi.

Moazzam Khan, of the Word Wildlife Fund, said Sunday that traces of oil have been found across an 8-kilometer (5-mile) stretch, endangering marine life.

Residents suspect the oil leaked from an underwater pipeline at a nearby refinery. Mohammad Abid, of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, said two trails of oil can be seen from the air, but that the source is unknown.

The refinery denied it was the source of the spill, but suspended operations after been ordered to do so by local authorities.