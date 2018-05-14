ISLAMABAD — Three senior Pakistani officials say a U.S. diplomat who killed a Pakistani motorcyclist in a road accident last month has left the country after getting clearance from authorities.
The officials said that U.S. military attache Col. Joseph Emanuel Hall was allowed to leave the capital Islamabad and head home on Monday.
The development comes days after Pakistan sent back an American plane, delaying the return of Hall to the United States.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief reporters.
Hall ran a red light and hit motorcyclist Attique Baig last month but was not arrested as he enjoyed diplomatic immunity.
