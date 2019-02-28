– Pakistan says it will release an Indian fighter pilot it captured Wednesday, easing the immediate risk of further conflict between India and Pakistan after the two nuclear-armed rivals engaged in their most dangerous military encounter in decades.

Calling it a “peace gesture,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told Parliament on Thursday that the pilot would be released Friday.

The announcement lowered tensions and allayed fears that India and Pakistan could be sliding toward war. In recent days, world leaders have called on both countries to step back from outright conflict after they engaged in tit-for-tat airstrikes and their first aerial combat in nearly 50 years.

Pakistan’s announcement that it would free the pilot came hours after President Donald Trump said there was “reasonably decent news” from Pakistan and India that had raised his hopes for a reduction in tensions.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he had spent “a good deal of time” engaging with the leaders of both countries over the phone Wednesday night, encouraging them not to take any action “that would escalate and greatly increase risk.”

Pakistan’s move to release the pilot provides a way for the two countries to de-escalate the situation at a point where both can plausibly claim victory for their domestic audiences.

Announcing the release of the pilot to cheers in Parliament, Khan said, “Pakistan’s desire for de-escalation should not be confused for weakness.” He accused India of rushing to blame Pakistan for the attack and promoting “war hysteria.”

In India, Air Vice Marshal R.G.K. Kapoor said Thursday evening that the country’s air force is “extremely happy and looks forward to the return” of the pilot, identified by media outlets as Abhinandan Varthaman. India’s armed forces remain in a “heightened state of readiness,” added army Maj. Gen. Surendra Singh Mahal. He indicated that further escalation from India’s side was not imminent but said its forces stood prepared to respond to any “provocation” from Pakistan.