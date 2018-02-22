MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan — Pakistan's foreign ministry says Indian troops opened fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing a laborer on the Pakistani side of the boundary.

The statement says the ministry summoned an Indian diplomat to lodge protest over Thursday's killing in the village of Rawalakot in Pakistan-controlled sector.

The killed worker was identified as Inzamam Hussain. The statement accuses India of continuing to violate a cease-fire in the disputed territory.

Pakistan claims that so far this year, Indian forces have violated the cease-fire dividing their respective sectors of Kashmir 391 times, killing 16 civilians and wounding 65.

There was no immediate comment from New Delhi.

Pakistan and India routinely trade fire in Kashmir. Both claim the region in its entirety and have fought two of their three wars over it.