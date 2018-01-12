ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's foreign ministry says Indian troops have opened fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing a 65-year-old woman.
Islamabad says Thursday's shooting was the latest cease-fire violation by India in the village of Kot Kotera. A ministry statement says Pakistan on Friday summoned an Indian diplomat to lodge a protest over the killing.
There was no immediate comment from New Delhi. Pakistan claims India has violated the Kashmir cease-fire 70 times so far this month.
Pakistan and India often accuse each other of cease-fire violations in divided Kashmir, which both countries claim in its entirety.
The two nuclear-armed neighbors have fought two of the three wars between them over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.
