ISLAMABAD — Pakistan says 'unprovoked' Indian fire across the Line of Control in disputed Kashmir has killed a soldier and wounded four civilians.
An army statement Sunday says Indian troops opened fire the previous night and that Pakistan responded. It says the wounded include two young girls and a woman.
There was no immediate comment from India.
India and Pakistan often accuse each other of violating a 2003 cease-fire agreement in Kashmir, which both claim in its entirety. The nuclear-armed neighbors have fought two wars over the Himalayan territory.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
1,000 firefighters battle wildfires in central Portugal
Some 1,000 firefighters are working to contain wildfires in central Portugal that have already injured eight firefighters and 12 civilians, authorities said Sunday.
World
Pakistan says Indian fire in Kashmir kills soldier
Pakistan says 'unprovoked' Indian fire across the Line of Control in disputed Kashmir has killed a soldier and wounded four civilians.
World
UK Treasury chief vows to quit if Boris Johnson becomes PM
British Treasury chief Philip Hammond said Sunday that he will quit if — as widely expected — Boris Johnson becomes prime minister this week on a promise to leave the European Union with or without a divorce deal.
World
Female suicide bomber strikes hospital in Pakistan, 9 killed
A female suicide bomber struck outside a hospital in Pakistan on Sunday as the wounded were being brought in from an earlier shooting against police, in a complex assault claimed by the Pakistani Taliban that killed a total of nine people and wounded another 30.
World
The Latest: Exit polls show Abe's ruling bloc wins elections
The Latest on Japanese upper house elections (all times local):