ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's foreign ministry says "unprovoked firing" by Indian troops in the disputed region of Kashmir has killed three civilians, including two children.

A ministry statement says it has summoned on Wednesday an Indian diplomat to lodge its protest over the previous day's "ceasefire violations" that also wounded eight people on the Pakistani side of the contested Kashmir border.

Pakistani officials say their troops returned fire, but it was unclear whether there were any casualties on the Indian side.

There was no immediate comment from India.

Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both countries. They have fought two wars over the province.

Tensions have remained high since India downgraded the autonomy of its side of Kashmir in August, and imposed tighter controls on the area.