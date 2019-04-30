– Pakistani officials had been hopeful that 2019 would be the year they would succeed in their campaign against polio and declare Pakistan polio-free. But a complete victory has proved elusive.

Instead, the country's anti-polio campaign has been hobbled by recent deadly attacks on health workers and resistance from parents in some parts of the country to having their children vaccinated. Amid those challenges, new polio cases continue to surface, with eight new ones reported this year.

The polio virus has also been found in sewage samples in several cities, including Rawalpindi, adjacent to Islamabad, the capital, a worrisome sign to health officials.

Last week, a nationwide vaccine drive had to be temporarily suspended after two separate attacks that killed a female health worker and two police officers guarding a polio-eradication team.

In the vaccination drive that ended Saturday, Pakistan managed to vaccinate more than 37 million children, nearing its target of 39 million. But in the cities of Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta, the active search for unvaccinated children has been suspended given the security fears.

Babar Bin Atta, Prime Minister Imran Khan's point person on polio eradication, acknowledged that the situation remains challenging. Apart from the eight new reported polio cases, environmental sampling shows that the virus is still being transmitted in 12 major cities and many remote regions of the country.

"This poses a serious threat to children all over the country," Atta said.

Pakistan is one of only three countries, along with neighboring Afghanistan and Nigeria, where polio still exists.

Hard-line Islamists believe the vaccination drive is part of a Western effort to sterilize Muslims. The fact that the CIA used a vaccination team to track down Osama bin Laden in a Pakistani town in 2011 has helped fuel the resistance to vaccination campaigns in the country. Militants have frequently attacked health workers, accusing them of being spies, and police have been deployed to provide security to anti-polio teams.

Poor immunization services, malnutrition, unsafe water and poor sanitation have allowed the virus to survive and paralyze vulnerable children with low immunity levels, officials say. And anti-vaccine propaganda on social media has compounded the problem.