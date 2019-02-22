ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has re-imposed a ban on two charities run by a U.S.-wanted suspect behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
The Interior Ministry said on Friday that the country's top security body decided on the ban during a meeting held by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The two charities — Jamat-ut-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation — are thought to be a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a militant group founded by Hafiz Saeed, a Muslim cleric who lives freely in Pakistan and often addresses anti-India rallies.
The two were banned last February when the government froze their assets in compliance with a U.N. request. But Pakistan's Supreme Court in September allowed them to resume operations.
The U.S. has announced $10million bounty for Saeed's arrest. Lashker-e-Taiba has been blamed for the Mumbai attacks.
