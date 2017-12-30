ISLAMABAD — Pakistani police have rescued 25 members of a family who were held hostage by a drunken relative in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
Officer Israr Abbasi says police fired tear gas canisters into the home after the man shot and wounded a relative and a police officer Saturday.
Abbasi said suspect Abdur Rahim was injured as he scuffled with police. Relatives said Rahim held them hostage at gunpoint starting at midnight Friday.
Investigators say the man got drunk after suffering heavy gambling losses, including machinery from the family's construction business. Abbasi says Rahim will undergo medical tests to ascertain his mental condition and will be prosecuted accordingly.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: 4,000 gather for pro-government rally in Iran
The Latest on protests in Iran (all times local):
World
A 'martyr' sniper becomes a hero to Iraq's Shiites
Ali Jayad al-Salhi, a veteran sniper in an Iraqi militia, was killed in fighting with the Islamic State group earlier this year. He was then vaulted into legend, virtually becoming a new saint for the Shiite community.
World
From sniper to saint, showing Iraqi Shiite militias' power
In his martyrdom, he has virtually become a new saint for Iraq's Shiites. His poster adorns shop windows, men and women wear his image as badges. Poems praise his valor. His sniper's rifle, with which he's said to have killed nearly 400 Islamic State group militants, is now enshrined in a museum in the holiest Shiite city.
World
Pakistan police rescue hostages held by drunken relative
Pakistani police have rescued 25 members of a family who were held hostage by a drunken relative in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
World
Iran marks end of 2009 vote unrest amid new demonstrations
Iran on Saturday marked the end of protests surrounding its disputed 2009 presidential election with government-sanctioned demonstrations as new unauthorized rallies sparked by anger over the country's ailing economy have struck major cities.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.