WASHINGTON — Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says the Taliban may soon release two hostages as talks progress on a peace deal for Afghanistan.
The prime minister is on a three-day visit to Washington.
Khan told President Donald Trump that Pakistan will have "good news" soon about the two hostages.
American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks both taught at American University in Kabul. They were captured by the Taliban in August 2016.
